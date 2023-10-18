Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, NYCC, Super7

Godzilla Gets A Spicy Exclusive Figure for NYCC 2023 from Super7

Super7 has dished out some new exclusive figures from New York Comic Con including a brand new Heat Ray Godzilla

The King of the Monsters is back as Super7 brings the terror of Godzilla to New York Comic Con 2023. One of the impressive Ultimates figures that arrived exclusively at the con has arrived online. Coming to life from the 1989 film Godzilla vs Biollante, a new Topo Ultimates figure has arrived with a new Heat Ray variant. Get ready for a new fiery addition to your growing Godzilla collection, as this king is ready for action. Super7's Godzilla Ultimates line has had a very impressive set of figures, and this one is no different. He will feature a new heat ray head sculpt that will feature a glow in the dark deco. On top of that, his back spikes will also glow, adding even more power to his ultimate attack. If you need some exclusive Kaiju power for your collection, then look no further. The Godzilla ULTIMATES! Heat Ray Glow in the Dark figure is priced at $85. This NYCC exclusive is currently live right on the Super7 shop here, so get yours before it is too late. Be sure to check out the rest of the Toho Ultimates line right here to take your collection to new monstrous heights.

Godzilla ULTIMATES! Heat Ray Godzilla (1989)

"No man, beast, or city can withstand the withering assault of extreme-high-temperature destruction unleashed by Heat Ray Godzilla! This highly articulated, 7" scale Toho ULTIMATES! Figure of Heat Ray Godzilla depicts the feared leviathan as seen in the 1989 film Godzilla vs Biollante, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing and comes with interchangeable heads (including a heat ray-spewing head sculpt with glow-in-the-dark detail) and multiple interchangeable hands. This Heat Ray ULTIMATES! Figure is the hot new Kaiju creation that collectors are burning to get their hands on!"

Heat Ray Ultimates figure

Alternate head part

2 Alternate pairs of hands

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!