Godzilla Is Coming To Super7 Starting This Summer

Godzilla collectors, a new face has entered the arena. Announced today, part of their week of announcements, Super7 has now gained the license to create merch and figures of the King of All Monsters. The first release will come this summer in the form of a ReAction figure, and in 2022 we will see Godzilla join their mega-popular Ultimates line. They also will produce merch, including apparel and accessories. The sky is the limit as far as Super7 is concerned; there is nothing they are not willing to try. I can think of no better company to handle this property than the boys and girls at Super7, and I am super (yellow card Kaitlyn) excited to see what they do. You can see a full press release about the deal down below.

We Need To See Brian Flynn As Godzilla Somehow, Super7

"Super7 is excited to collaborate with Toho International, Inc. to bring the King of the Monsters into its world of ReAction figures and more. The debut 3.75" articulated Godzilla ReAction figure is scheduled to arrive this summer, along with a capsule collection offering various products, including apparel and accessories. More Godzilla products will follow later in the year, escalating in 2022 with ULTIMATES! figures.

"It is not a stretch to say that Godzilla may be the most important license to Super7's history, and one we hold with possibly too much reverence," said Super7 Founder & Owner, Brian Flynn. "The genesis of Super7 started with Godzilla, and we can't wait to add that same Super7 love and affection to Godzilla's future."

Super7 launched in 2001 as a magazine filled with content about collecting vintage Godzilla toys, from Marusan and Bullmark vinyl figures, die-casts, and tin toys to Shogun Warriors, featuring characters from Hedorah and Kamikaras to Rodan and Mothra. The first toy Super7 produced was a grey color variant of the Baremodel 1954 Godzilla, sold through a coupon available only in the first issue of the Super7 magazine in 2001. "It was here that we started with our love for a giant rubber-suited reptilian phenomenon," added Flynn.

"Super7 oozes that cool factor in all its products, so we're thrilled to bring Godzilla into their portfolio of premium products, including the popular ReAction Figures, ULTIMATES! line and more," said Lora Cohn, Managing Director, Toho International, Inc. "Beyond quality products, Super7 brings so much meaning to Godzilla, with a team deeply passionate about the brand. We're excited to offer this all-new line of products based on the King of the Monsters, and we think fans can truly feel the passion and love put into them."