Golden Age Batman One:12 Collective Figure Debuts from Mezco

It looks like Mezco Toyz is jumping back in time as they debut their newest DC Comics One:12 Collective figure. Criminals in Gotham are on the rise, and Batman is here to put them behind bars once again. However, this version of the Caped Crusader comes to us from years past with the return of the Golden Age. DC Comics nostalgia returns with this figure as Bruce Wayne takes on cleaning up the streets of Gotham all by himself. This figure is loaded with detail, fabric elements, and plenty of bat-accessories. Four heads are included for Batman, including an unmasked Bruce Wayne sculpt, which is a nice addition. Other accessories included a rebreather, bat mask, swappable hands, bat radio, and plenty of batarangs to stop plenty of evil-doers. The Golden Age Batman: Caped Crusader Edition figure from Mezco is priced at $95. He is set to release soon between September – October 2022 and pre-orders are live here.

"Golden Age Batman: Caped Crusader Edition – Gotham City's Caped Crusader springs into action as the criminals of Gotham City run rampant! A burglary at the Gotham City Museum, a hostage situation at the courthouse, and an explosion at the chemical processing plant. Can Batman keep the people of Gotham safe?"

"Batman wears a Golden Age-inspired Bat Suit with a bat insignia, integrated posing wire in his cape, and utility belt that houses his two-way Bat-radio. Five head portraits are included with one unmasked 'Bruce Wayne' portrait, as well as a mask that he can hold in his hands or over his shoulders. The Dark Knight comes equipped with loads of crime fighting equipment including two Bat bolas, a variety of Batarangs, two-way Bat-radio belt buckle that attaches to his belt, a Rebreather breathing apparatus, and more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BATMAN FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Five (5) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of karate chop hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Cowled head

Chest insignia

Leather-like cape with integrated posing wire

Fitted Bat Suit

Utility belt with two-way Bat-radio belt buckle

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Bat mask (can be held)

One (1) Rebreather breathing apparatus

One (1) two-way Bat-radio (connects to utility belt)

Two (2) Bat bolas

Four (4) different style Batarangs

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Golden Age Batman: Caped Crusader Edition is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.