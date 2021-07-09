Golden Axe Receives 2021 Event Exclusive Storm Collectibles Figures

Storm Collectibles is preparing for Comic Con @ Home as they start to reveal their 2021 Summer Convention exclusives. This year is heavily dedicated to the widely popular SEGA side scroller game Golden Axe. Storm Collectibles has slowly been bringing this legendary 2D game into this 3D world with a nice assortment of figures. Gold Axe fans will not want to miss these exclusives as they are revealing another set of 2-Pack Skeletons as well as the secret master of the Death Adder, the Death Bringer. We have seen a variety of Skeleton enemies get released from Storm Collectibles over the years, but the real power lies within the deadly Death Bringer figure.

The Death Bringer was only on a couple of versions of Golden Axe but was considered the true final boss of the game. This is a perfect design to release as a summer exclusive and will be a must-have companion piece for owners of Storm Collectibles Death Adder figure. From high amounts of detail, excellent color, and a beautiful sculpt, this final boss will gladly take on anyone or anything in your collection. Both Storm Collectibles 2021 Event Exclusives are set to release on July 22 at 12 EST, right here with Bluefin for SDCC. The Skeletons 2-Pack is priced at $60, while the Death Bringer comes in at $120, so be sure to set that alarm to secure one or both of these for your Golden Axe collection.

"DEATH BRINGER "GOLDEN AXE" – This Storm Collectibles 2021 Event Exclusive "Golden Axe" Death Bringer is a fully poseable figure with seamless joints offered in a special colorway."

Price: $120.00

Ships August 2021

Product Highlights:

Approximately 10.3" tall

Completely seamless joints design

Interchangeable pairs of hands x 4

Axe included x 1

Order here starting July 22, 2021

"SKELETON SOLDIERS "GOLDEN AXE" 2-PACK – Build your own Golden Axe skeleton army with this Storm Collectibles 2021 Event Exclusive Skeleton Soldier 2-Pack presented in a special colorway."

Price: $60.00

Ships August 2021

Product Highlights:

Approximately 7" tall

Full articulated figure x 2

Two sets of interchangeable pairs of hands x 5

Skeleton Sword x 2

Skeleton Shield (right-handed) x 1

Skeleton Shield (left-handed) x 1

·Order here starting July 22, 2021