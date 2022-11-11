Good Smile Company Debuts Two Chainsaw Man Pop Up Parade Statues

The anime world is getting a bloody and deadly new addition as Chainsaw Man finally has arrived off the pages and on TV screens. This series follows Denji, a once poor Devil Hunter who, with the help of his Devil partner Pochito was unstoppable. Due to some bad circumstances, they became one, and his life begins to change. With new devilish chainsaw powers, this Devil Hunter has got himself a serious upgrade and a new mission, to touch some boobs. Chainsaw Man is an absolute blast and now fans can bring him home with not one but two new statues from Good Smile Company. Releasing as part of their Pop Up Parade statue series, Denji and his Chainsaw counterpart come to life. Both statues are beautifully sculpted and capture the characters perfectly. They will make fantastic additions o any Chainsaw Man fans collection, and they are priced at $31.99 each. They are expected to release in June 2023 and pre-orders are live for Denji here and Chainsaw version here.

Denji from the hit anime Chainsaw Man, joins Good Smile Company's POP UP PARADE line!- "POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"

