Good Smile Rereleases Popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Figures

The long-awaited anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is finally hitting the states on April 23. Fans will finally be able to see Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers in their new dubbed adventure. Good Smile Company knows the fandom of hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba rises as they announce the rereleases of two legendary Nendoroid figures. Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomoiko are back once again and ready to take down some demons in your collection. Both figures feature a variety of swappable parts, like three face plates, each allowing collectors to display each how they want. The Demon Slayers will also include their own sword as well as a variety of Water Breathing effect attachments.

If fans missed out on these Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Nendoroid figures from Good Smile Company, then do not miss out this time around. Each is loaded with great detail, articulation, accessories, and that makes it a fun and unique anime collectible. Tanjiro is priced at $55.99 and can be purchased right now and here. Giyu has a little bit of a wait with a release in December 2021 with a price tag of $56.99, and he can be found here. Be on the lookout for other Good Smile Demon Slayer Nendoroid figures to make your own adventure in your collection.

"The Demon Slayer who wields the black Nichirin Blade. – From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a second round of preorders for Nendoroid Tanjiro Kamado! He comes with three face plates, including his standard expression, a gallant combat expression, and a gentle smiling expression. Optional parts include his black Nichirin Blade and effect parts to recreate his First Style: Water Surface Slice and Second Style: Water Wheel moves. Enjoy recreating bloodcurdling poses of the demon-slaying Tanjiro as well as gentler poses showing his smiling face. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

"The Water Hashira. One who slays demons with the calmest judgement. – From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a rerelease of the Nendoroid of the Water Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Giyu Tomioka! He comes with three face plates, including a standard expression, an angered expression, and a surprised expression. He comes with a Water Breathing effect part, recreated with even higher detail than the parts included with Nendoroid Tanjiro. A sheet to recreate Water Breathing Eleventh Form: Dead Calm is included as well. His Kasugai Crow is also included. Enjoy recreating both cool and comical scenes with Giyu! Be sure to add him to your collection!"