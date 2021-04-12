Kill la Kill Ryuko Matoi Receives A New Good Smile Nendoroid

Coming out of the hit anime series, Kill la Kill, Ryuko Matoi is back as Good Smile Company unveils a new figure. Ryuko continues her search for the other half of her scissors with her fellow companion Senketsu. The living sailor uniform is along for the ride this time, and he features simple articulation and remarkable design. Kill la Kill Ryuko Matoi is loaded with great detail and accrues that can please many anime fans. For customizable parts, she gets three face plates, a lemon, scissor blade, scissor blade case, and lower part swap to show her in a crouching position.

All of the included parts will work with previous Kill la Kill Ryuko Nendoroid figures, making her a must have for previous collectors. No official release has been mention, but there will be many means of acquiring in Japan and an online release. It starts with The World of Hiroyuki Imaishi exhibition in Japan, and each of these figures will come in a special box sleeve. There will also an online release at Good Smile Online at a later date here but will not feature the box sleeve. Make sure you add this amazing new figure to your growing Kill la Kill, and check out other great collectibles for the series.

"This is one half of a giant pair of scissors… I'm looking for the bearer the other half. From the popular anime series "KILL la KILL" comes a Nendoroid of the main character Ryuko Matoi in her souvenir jacket! She comes with three face plates including a standard expression, an annoyed expression and a panicked expression! As for optional parts, she comes with a lemon and an alternate lower body part to display her crouching.

The case she carries on her back has been reworked so you can fit her scissor blade inside it! Ryuko also comes with a miniature figure of Senketsu that features basic articulation, allowing you to recreate a variety of scenes of them from the series. Be sure to combine parts with Nendoroid Ryuko Matoi (sold separately) to create all kinds of scenes and situations! *A standard release of this product is planned to be available for preorder from the GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP and GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP US at a later date. *Nendoroids sold at the "The World of Hiroyuki Imaishi" exhibition will include a special "The World of Hiroyuki Imaishi" box sleeve. Please note that the standard release of the product will not include the box sleeve."