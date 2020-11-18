My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Trains with Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has announced a new statue from the hit television anime series, My Hero Academia. Izuku Midoriya is here to train with Good Smile Company as they add him to their Pop Up Parade statue series. The statue will stand roughly 7 inches tall will showcase Izuku Midoriya getting ready to unleash one of his devastating kicks. The design of the statue features his newest γ costume from the newer seasons of My Hero Academia. This is also seen in how he is using his legs instead of his hands after his repeated use, nearly destroying them. Deku is beautifully designed, and it captures that anime look right off the screen. Izuku is posed in a fun, dynamic stance that captures the power and heroic nature of the mighty Deku.

Good Smile Company's Pop Up Parade statue series is a great way to give collectors high-end pieces at affordable prices. My Hero Academia has only continued to gain popularity since the anime's debut years ago and the manga before that. It'll be nice to see more characters from My Hero Academia get these amazingly detailed Pop Up Parade statues. The My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Costume γ Version Statue from Good Smile Company will be priced at $37.99. He is expected to join your collection in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Pre-orders will stay open until December 9, 2020, so make sure you get yours while you can.

"SMASH!! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height, and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "My Hero Academia" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Izuku Midoriya in his Costume γ outfit! The figure features Deku right as he unleashes a devastating kick. Be sure to add him to your collection along with POP UP PARADE Katsuki Bakugo: Hero Costume Ver. (sold separately)!"