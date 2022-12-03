Good Smile Company Unleashes Demon's Souls with New Figma

It is not often that a game is so popular and iconic that it acquires its own term in the gaming world. One of those words is "Souls-like," this term describes an RPG that is known for its high levels of difficulty and emphasis on the use of environmental storytelling. FromSoftware kicked off this new genre, and it was the PlayStation 3-exclusive game Demon's Souls that started it all. It was not long ago that the beloved game made its way on PS5 systems with a remastered remake. It looks like Good Smile Company is taking the game to new levels as they unveil their newest figma action figure.

Donning the Fluted Armor, our favorite nameless hero, is back and ready for a new adventure. Coming in at 6" tall, this Demon's Souls figma is packed doth detail and plenty of game-specific accessories. Good Smile Company has included a Broadsword and Kite Shield, Knight Sword, a Meat Cleaver, a Dark Silver Shield, Iron Knuckle, and a rare Large Sword of Moonlight with him. No better way to slay the monster than with this arsenal, and fans can pre-order this bad boy for $109 here, with a December 2023 release.

The Horror of Demon's Souls Lives On Once Again

"Unravel the mystery of the soul. From "Demon's Souls (PS5)", the action RPG masterpiece remake by PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games, comes a figma of the Fluted Armor! Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the game. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability."

"The figma features weathered paintwork that provides a realistic, battle-worn finish. In addition to a Broadsword and Kite Shield, the figma also comes with a Knight Sword, a Meat Cleaver, a Dark Silver Shield, an Iron Knuckle and the Large Sword of Moonlight. A part to display each shield on the back of the figma is included as well. An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses."