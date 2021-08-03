Good Smile Reveals New Set of My Hero Academia Sitting Figures

The hit anime series My Hero Academia returns to Good Smile Company as part of their new Nendoroid Swacchao series. The Swaccho collection gives collectors new sitting Nendoroids designs giving fans an easier way to collect and display their figures. They are all displayed on furniture that can be moved around, allowing the display on the edge of your shelf. Coming out of My Hero Academia, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are ready to sit in your collection in style. Each character is loaded with detail and captured in the Nendoroid style you love as they take a break from the action. All three My Hero Nendoroid Swaccho figures are priced at $35.99 and set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, which are set to stay open until September 15, 2021.

"Izuku Midoriya from "My Hero Academia" is joining the new Nendoroid Swacchao! series! Nendoroid Swacchao! figures feature a Nendoroid sitting in a chair, making it easy to display them on desks, shelves, or areas tight on space! The figures can even be displayed on the edges of your desk or shelf, so enjoy collecting and displaying them everywhere!"

"Shoto Todoroki from "My Hero Academia" is joining the new Nendoroid Swacchao! series! Nendoroid Swacchao! figures feature a Nendoroid sitting in a chair, making it easy to display them on desks, shelves, or areas tight on space! The figures can even be displayed on the edges of your desk or shelf, so enjoy collecting and displaying them everywhere!"

"Katsuki Bakugo from "My Hero Academia" is joining the new Nendoroid Swacchao! series! Nendoroid Swacchao! figures feature a Nendoroid sitting in a chair, making it easy to display them on desks, shelves, or areas tight on space! The figures can even be displayed on the edges of your desk or shelf, so enjoy collecting and displaying them everywhere!"