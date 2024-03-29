Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys, Statue | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys

Grab Your Twinkies with the New Ghostbusters Egon Statue from Star Ace

It is time to celebrate 40 years of busting ghosts as Star Ace Toys debuts new 1:8 scale collectible Ghostbusters statues

Article Summary Star Ace unveils a 1:8 scale Egon Spengler Ghostbusters statue celebrating 40 years.

The collectible features Egon's signature look, Proton Pack, and Ghostbusters base.

Priced at $235 with pre-orders available, the statue releases in September 2024.

Join the ghost-busting legacy with this hand-painted Egon Spengler tribute piece.

Star Ace Toys is back with another new addition to their growing Ghostbusters lineup, as the brilliant scientist and paranormal investigator Egon Spengler has arrived. One of the founding members of the Ghostbuster is back and has been faithfully brought to life with an impressive new 1:8 scale statue. Coming in at 8" tall, Egon Spengler, portrayed by the late Harold Ramis, is showcased in his signature Bustin' uniform, Proton Pack, Neutrona Wand, and iconic spectacles. Star Ace Toys really did a fantastic job of capturing Egon's likeness here, and it truly does take this statue to new levels.

Just like the Ray Stantz statue, this release also features a Ghostbusters logo base that is surrounded by some melted Stay Puff fun. This statue will also pair well with one of Star Ace Toys' other Ghostbusters pieces, with Slimer, the Terror Dogs, and the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man already on the way. Pre-orders for the Ghostbuster 40th Anniversary statue are priced at $235 and are set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Ghostbusters 40th 1:8 Scale Egon Spengler Statue

"Delve into the world of paranormal investigation with the 1:8 Scale Egon Spengler Polyresin Statue, a captivating tribute to one of the most iconic characters from the Ghostbusters franchise. Standing proudly at 22cm tall, meticulously hand-painted, and commemorating the 40th anniversary of the legendary Ghostbusters series, this statue is a testament to the enduring legacy of the beloved film."

"Egon Spengler, brought to life by the brilliant Harold Ramis, is the brainy and enigmatic member of the Ghostbusters team, known for his scientific expertise and deadpan humor. Now, you can bring the essence of this iconic character into your collection with this intricately crafted statue. Join in the celebration of 40 years of ghost-busting adventures and add the 1:8 Scale Egon Spengler Polyresin Statue to your collection today."

