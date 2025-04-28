Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Green Arrow (Connor Hawke) Enters McFarlane's DC Comics Multiverse

A crisis is coming to the DC Multiverse as new heroes are arriving from around the DC Comics universe from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Connor Hawke, Oliver Queen’s son, returns to DC Comics action figure form from McFarlane Toys.

The Green Arrow (Connor Hawke) Gold Label is released exclusively at Target stores for $22.99.

This figure features Connor’s modern DC Comics look, complete with bow, quiver, and arrows.

Connor Hawke’s character history includes taking up the Green Arrow mantle and joining the Justice League.

Connor Hawke debuted in Green Arrow Vol. 2 #0 back in 1994 and was created by Kelley Puckett and Jim Aparo. He is the son of Oliver Queen (the original Green Arrow) and Sandra "Moonday" Hawke. Connor grows up unaware of his father's true identity, but when Oliver dies, he goes on to take on the mantle of Green Arrow. Besides this time in the spotlight, Connor Hawke was mainly forgotten by DC Comics after 2011 with the New 52, but he would reappear roughly 10 years later. His reemergence would be given an updated history and second Green Arrow status for DC Comics Infinite Frontier as a member of the League and the Shadows.

Now, the adventures of Connor Hawke, the second Green Arrow, can continue as McFarlane Toys adds him to their DC Multiverse line. Releasing as a Target Exclusive, this Green Arrow features his more modern version of his DC Comics appearance. He will come with a bow, quiver, and arrows to make sure he can get the job done. It is still nice to see deep cuts like this arrive from McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse. DC Comics fans can find Connor Hawke in Target Stores now for $22.99, and be on the lookout for online drops as well.

DC Multiverse Green Arrow (Connor Hawke) Gold Label

"Connor Hawke was the son of Green Arrow (Oliver Queen), although his father did not know of his existence until the two met in the Ashram Monastery during a dark time in Queen's life. Connor showed a natural aptitude for archery and martial arts, and Queen took him under his wing."

"When he eventually discovered the truth about their connection, Queen was mistrustful of the young man— and before they could repair their relationship, Queen was killed in an explosion. Connor took up his father's mantle as Green Arrow and even joined the Justice League in his stead. After Oliver Queen returned from the dead, Connor was able to bond with him as a son, but their relationship remained fragile."

