Green Arrow Shows Off His Archery Skills With New XM Studios Statue

XM Studios is back at it as they continue to expand their insane DC Comics Rebirth statue series. Oliver Queen is here and ready to take his shot with his new 1:6th scale statue capturing the action of the Green Arrow. Standing 16" tall, the statue featuring Green Arrow in an action pose on a nicely detailed rubble base that comes to life with its hand crafted and hand painted design. Oliver will come with two swappable arrowheads allowing collectors to display him with a normal and explosive arrowhead. This Justice League of America member's costume is faithfully recreated straight from DC Comics making this a great statue for any collection of this legendary archer. The DC Rebirth Premium Collectibles Green Arrow 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue from XM Studios is priced at $599.99. Pre-orders are live right here with it expected to release July – September 2022.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Comics Premium Collectibles: Green Arrow, Rebirth series statue! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the exquisite details and the quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction showcases more abilities, power and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and storytelling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the detailing you don't expect at this scale."

Green Arrow – Rebirth Premium Collectibles statue features:

Features Green Arrow in mid action, tensed but focus, he displays his agility and archery skills in a confined space.

2 Arrowhead switchouts: 1 explosive arrowhead, 1 normal arrowhead.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with a high-quality finish.

ES: MTO (Max 599)