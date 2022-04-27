Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane

Green Lantern's light shines bright as pre-orders arrive for McFarland Toys newest DC Multiverse figure. Kyle Rayner marks the third Lantern figure to release from McFarlane with Hal Jordan, and multiple John Stewart's already here. Kyle Rayner was teased not long ago and we finally get a full look at the new figure release. Coming out of the pages of DC Comics Green Lantern: Blackest Night, this lantern is ready to take on the Black Lantern Corps. He will feature a suit design right off the comic and will come with two lantern accessories. A translucent willpower lantern and a massive sword will be featured which will also work with other lantern figures. Kyle Rayner is one of four figures in McFarlane's Blackest Night wave with Black Lantern Superman, Black Lantern Batman, and Deathstorm. Combine all four figures to make the Red Lantern Atrocitus, and this lantern is already up for pre-order here at $24.99 and a July 2022 release.

"After Hal Jordan succumbs to the influence of Parallax and the Green Lantern Corps crumbles, the Guardian Ganthet travels to Earth and bestows the final Green Lantern power ring to artist Kyle Rayner. Rather than protecting just Earth and Space Sector 2814, it's now Kyle's responsibility to guard the entire universe as the sole Green Lantern until the Guardians and the Corps return. During the Blackest Night, an army of Black Lanterns attack the Guardians' homeworld of Oa where many of the Green Lanterns also reside, including Kyle Rayner. Looking to defend the planet, Kyle flies into action with the other Lanterns by his side!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Kyle Rayner is based on his look in the comic arc Blackest Night

Kyle Rayner comes with a lantern, a sword light construct and a base

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Blackest Night Build-a line will assemble an Atrocitus

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

