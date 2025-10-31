Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Halloween at the LEGO Arkham Asylum – Catwoman Joins the Fun

We are embracing the madness of Arkham Asylum for Halloween as we take in the new Batman LEGO set to celebrate the holiday

Article Summary Halloween brings new excitement to the LEGO Arkham Asylum set with fun rooftop expansions and surprises

Batwing, represented by Luke Fox, soars above the asylum as Batman’s high-tech ally in the LEGO universe

Catwoman joins the rooftop action, complete with iconic suit and whip, guarding against escapes

Hidden Easter eggs, villain tags, and a Riddler crossword enrich the immersive Arkham Asylum build

The LEGO DC Comics Arkham Asylum finally reaches even greater heights as we shift focus to the rooftops, giving it its finishing touches to bring this Gotham building to life truly. Perched atop the Asylum are some new LEGO allies to help Batman. One of which is the arrival of Batwing, with the mantle of Batwing being held by multiple characters in DC Comics. Most notably, with David Zavimbe and then later with Luke Fox, son of Lucius Fox, to whom this LEGO minifigure appears to be based. First appearing in Batwing #1 (2011), this hero was created by Judd Winick and Ben Oliver, and he uses a cutting-edge armored suit equipped with flight capabilities, advanced weaponry, and surveillance technology. He is a necessary ally in this LEGO breakout of Arkham Asylum, as he can take to the flies for runaway prisoners.

Meanwhile, he is not alone as we continue to build the top of Arkham with the help of Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle. First appearing in Batman #1 (1940), Catwoman is both a skilled thief, an occasional ally, and an occasional love interest of Batman. Her LEGO minifigure captures her signature black suit and cunning charm perfectly, with her more modern suit designs and her signature whip. As rooftops rise into place, builders discover new Easter eggs cleverly hidden throughout the structure with a few villain stickers, tagging their logos. There is even a hidden Riddler crossword paying homage to Edward Nigma's obsession with puzzles.

Catwoman is making sure no one is getting off this roof, while Batwing keeps watch for trouble, reminding us that heroes are always on patrol, even atop the Asylum. With the rooftops nearly complete, the LEGO Arkham Asylum set now stretches from eerie cell blocks to sprawling towers, lush second-floor greenery, and finally to the Asylum's skyline. The mix of heroism, villainy, and playful Easter eggs continues to make this build a fully immersive Batman and Halloween adventure, but the fun does not stop there, as one villain is left, followed by the arrival of the man himself, Batman. Stay tuned for our final Halloween LEGO Arkham Asylum piece. Happy Halloween!

