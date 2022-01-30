Ultron is the Perfect Army Building Marvel Legends Figure for Fans

It is time for reviews to commence one again and there is no better way to start than with one of my new favorite army builder figures. The Marvel Legends Ultron has been out for quite some time, but this deadly Avengers villain is perfect for any collector doing toy photography. The figure comes with a pair of swappable hands and some attachable mouthparts to show the glowing red particles inside. Ultron has a simple design with a nice silver shine that definitely can be seen nicely when the light hits it. Hasbro does an excellent job with their Marvel Legends line, and articulation continues to impress here, allowing collectors the ability to capture a lot of battle-ready and attacking poses.

Army building has definitely increased in the past couple of years as toys review channels have started to really expand. Ultron is a perfect character that has a massive set of bots out there that make a perfect enemy for anyone. Whether you want just one simple Ultron to add to your Avengers collection or want his army to grow, this figure is for you. Part of me loves this figure for its simple design and the hopes that we will get a Marvel Studios What If…? Infinity Ultron in the future. That deadly bt with fabric cape and lance will be a popular figure and with a bot army behind him will be a huge hit. It is a figure like this that I wish Hasbro would continue to add to their army builder figure line in the Hasbro Pulse store like the Skrulls, SHIELD Agents, AIM, and Hydra figures.

I have showcased Ultron with a nice assortment of other figures with DC Multiverse and Marvel Legends, and it just works well with them all. His robotic design is perfect for any situation, and he will make a deadly and perfect addition to any toy photography stand. Priced at roughly $22.99, this figure is still offered online here and possibly found in-stores right. I plan on building up my own robot army with a couple more of these figures allowing for a nice assortment of enemies to have any new figure to fight. Be sure to keep your eye out here for the Hasbro Pulse Exclusive army building figures, as those Skrulls will easily be on my list next.