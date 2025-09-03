Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron man, marvel, sentinel

Sentinel Unveils New Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Man Hulkbuster Figure

Suit up to take on the gods, aliens and even the Hulk with Sentinel’s newest Iron Man Fighting Armor Hulkbuster figure

Article Summary Sentinel reveals a new Iron Man Hulkbuster figure in their popular Marvel Fighting Armor series.

The Hulkbuster suit, designed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, is built to battle the Hulk’s immense power.

This die-cast figure boasts heavy articulation, detailed metallic paint, and a revealable Iron Man cockpit.

Pre-orders are live now, including an Exclusive Edition Hulkbuster with a special bonus head accessory.

Iron Man is adding some new suits of armor to the Sentinel Fighting Armor series as the Hulkbuster makes a heroic landing. The Hulkbuster armor is one of Tony Stark's most iconic and powerful suits, designed specifically to take on the Hulk in case he ever became uncontrollable. First appearing in Marvel Comics in Iron Man #304 (1994), the Hulkbuster was co-developed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner as a fail-safe against Hulk-level threats. The suit has been redesigned over the years at Marvel, but its more solidified appearance came in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

The Hulkbuster suit is a massive, heavily reinforced exo-frame built over a standard Iron Man suit, equipped with jackhammer fists, repulsor blasts, and rapid self-repair capabilities. Sentinel now brings this figure to life in glorious detail with die-cast elements standing over 10" tall. Its signature red and gold design returns with a similar MCU design with articulated fingers, feet, and missile launchers. Lifting up some of the armor will reveal Iron Man underneath, and the missile launchers can even be used as separate weapons for other Fighting Armor figures. Pre-orders are already live online, including an Exclusive Edition with a bonus head.

Sentinel – Marvel Fighting Armor – Iron Man: Hulkbuster

"A new entry in the FIGHTING ARMOR series! Here comes the Hulkbuster!! The giant-sized armored suit created by Iron Man Tony Stark to fight Hulk, is now a figure in Sentinel "FIGHTING ARMOR" lineup with original design arrangement! Painted in vibrant metallic red and gold which is the signature color scheme of the Hulkbuster, the figure uses many diecast parts to strengthen the joints and the interior frame, giving it a hefty feel while keeping the articulation steady and durable."

"The reactors on the armor are made of transparent parts, and the chest hatch can be opened to reveal the Iron Man inside (non-removable). Every finger is articulated and the body has a wide range of articulation so you can enjoy various action poses."

