Halloween at the LEGO Arkham Asylum – I am Vengeance, I am the Night

We are embracing the madness of Arkham Asylum for Halloween as we take in the new Batman LEGO set to celebrate the holiday

Article Summary Explore the thrilling LEGO Arkham Asylum set, complete with iconic Batman villains and hidden Easter eggs

Penguin and his minions bring chaos to Arkham Asylum, joining the collection of infamous DC Comics criminals

The Jokerized angel statue marks Joker’s triumph and sets the stage for a dramatic Gotham prison break

Batman, Robin, and allies battle classic villains in a Halloween celebration of Gotham’s notorious asylum

Our LEGO DC Comics Arkham Asylum build has finally reached its thrilling conclusion, and it's time to bring in our final characters. Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, first appeared in DC Comics with Detective Comics #58 (1941), and he is notorious for his criminal cunning and love of all things bird-themed. In true LEGO fashion, Penguin arrives, followed by two loyal penguin minions, ready to cause chaos throughout the asylum. One comes locked and loaded with a pistol, and another with some dynamite, making them two perfect allies to hatch an Arkham escape plan. Penguin assists with the finishing touches, bringing Arkham, bringing the infamous DC Comics to life in spectacular fashion.

One of the final touches is the Jokerized angel statue at the front of the building, showing that the Asylum now belongs to the criminally insane. It looks like the Joker has orchestrated a successful prison break this time, with LEGO nicely capturing the tone for the asylum's history of madness. Every detail has been nicely crafted here, from Ivy's lush greenery, tothe massive selection of iconic DC Comics villains,and even beautifully hidden Easter eggs. Whether it was Riddler crosswords, spiked fear-toxin water, and even hints to the Court of Owls, LEGO has perfectly captured the world of Batman with this fully immersive set. Of course, hitis not complete without the man of the hour, who we saved for last,:The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight has finally arrived with Robin, Batwoman, Batwing, and Catwoman here to assist him. It is now a battle between heroes and villains to see who can take control of LEGO's Arkham Asylum, which stands as a testament to Gotham's chaos and creativity. Every part of this set was truly remarkable, and hopefully, we can continue to see more parts of the DC Universe come to life from LEGO in the future. A Daily Planet set featuring Superman and his iconic cast of characters would be great, or even a Wayne Industries set with more Batman and Justice League fun. This concludes our Halloween LEGO adventure, so be sure to snag up this set for yourself to explore the madness. Happy Halloween!

