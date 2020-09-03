Halo Infinite Gets It's Own Wave of Pop Vinyls from Funko

The upcoming 343 Industries game Halo Infinite, might have been delayed but that is not slowing down its upcoming line of collectibles. Funko has just announced a new wave of Pops that will have fans excited about the newest Halo game. There will be 6 Funko Pops in this wave and 3 of them are set as retailer exclusives. The first three that are set as commons are our main lead Master Chief, Mark VII Armor with Commando Rifle, and Mark VII Armor with Commando Rifle Yellow Deco. As for the exclusives, there will be a Target exclusive that features a Master Chief in Active Camo. This version is quite similar to the previous GameStop exclusive in the last Halo wave and this new version can be found here as pre-orders go in and out. Next, we are getting a Best Buy exclusive featuring Master Chief in a Hydro Deco and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Last but not least, GameStop we are getting another Mark VII Armor Set but has a Voltaction Rifle and he can be found here.

This is not the biggest wave of figures but with Halo Infinite being delay there is not much to work with. Each of these armor sets is packed with color and detail that will please many fans out there. All of these Halo Infinite Funko Pops is set to release in November 2020. Pre-orders for them re also live and can be found located here. I can only expect ore armor sets and characters will be released after the game comes out in 2021. At this rate, I would not be surprised if we also got one or two designer series Pops as that is the trend lately. What characters would you guys and girls like to see in the next wave of Halo Pops?

"Coming soon: Funko Pop! Games: Halo Infinite. Pre-Order Today!"