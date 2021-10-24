Halo Needler Becomes the Newest NERF LMTD Blaster from Hasbro

During the Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 NERF LMTD panel, fans finally got to see the newest replica blaster heading our way. Coming out of the hit video game franchise Halo, one of the Covenant's weapons comes to the world of NERF with the Needler. This blaster comes straight out of the Covenant Army and is fully motorized, and comes with a 10-dart drum, and illuminates. Hasbro loaded this Halo replica with an amazing amount of detail and features like the Needler's flexible needles that light up when you grip the handle. In-game content is also included, along with a display stand to show off your own Halo collection. The NERF LMTD Halo Needler is priced at $99.99 and is set to release in November 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will only stay open until December 31, 2021, so get it while you can.

"The Nerf LMTD Halo Needler blaster captures the look of the blaster from the Halo video game franchise! Imagine yourself as one of the Banished or Covenant and get ready to battle the UNSC! This Nerf dart blaster recreates the blaster's distinctive design with flexible needles that light up when you grip the handle! Fire the darts and watch the needles go dark to simulate how they launch from the blaster in the game. Other light-up accents add to the exciting visual presentation. This fully motorized blaster unleashes 10 darts in a row from the rotating, 10-dart drum. Includes 10 Nerf Elite foam darts. Switch to display mode to illuminate the blaster and showcase it on the included stand. Includes a game card with in-game content in the Halo Infinite game.* Eyewear recommended (not included). Requires 6x AA 1.5v alkaline batteries (not included)."

Includes: blaster, 10 darts, unassembled display stand, game card, and instructions.

This dart-firing blaster is inspired by the iconic blaster from the Halo video game franchise and includes 10 Nerf Elite foam darts and a display stand

The flexible needles light up when you grip the handle! Additional accent areas also light up on the blaster. Requires 6x AA 1.5v alkaline batteries (not included)

Flip open the shield to access the drum for easy dart loading. Pull the trigger to unleash 10 darts in a row. Includes 10 Official Nerf Elite foam darts

The blaster has a display mode so you can activate all the light-up features and place the blaster on the included stand to create an eye-popping display

Includes a card with a code to unlock in-game content in the Halo Infinite game.* Everything comes in premium packaging that's great for display

