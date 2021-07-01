Harley Quinn and Polka Dot Man Join McFarlane Toys Suicide Squad

DC Comics fans are excited to see what James Gunn will do with his upcoming DCEU film, Suicide Squad. McFarlane Toys can not wait for the excitement either as they have finally fully unveiled their upcoming wave of Suicide Squad figures. Harley Quinn and Polka Dot Man are up first with their appearances straight from the film captured in glorious action figure form. The wave will consist of a King Shark build-a-figure, so each figure (4 in total) will contain 1 part of this lovable and deadly shark. For Harley Quinn, she is featured in her red dress with boots and will come with a spear accessory.

Polka Dot Man, on the other hand, will come in his supervillain outfit and will have googles and a polka dot accessory effect. Both figures are very well done with nice detail, a fun sculpt and will be an awesome figure for any Harley Quinn, Polka Dot Man, or Suicide Squad fans collections. Both DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys figures are priced at $24.99 and set to release in August 2021. Pre-orders are live right here, and fans can even lock down a set of all 4 for $99.99 right here as well.

"Harley Quinn, re-incarcerated for making a cash withdrawal with her car, buys her freedom once more by joining the Squad. This colorful, cheeky, cheerful psychotic still has all her deadly dynamic moves, and the single-and-ready-to-mingle rogue is as eager as ever to show them off…much to Amanda Waller's dismay. But Harley, in her signature, ladylike style, isn't afraid to manhandle anyone who comes her way."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Harley Quinn figure is based on her look in the movie The Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn comes with a spear and a base

Included collectable art card with Harley Quinn movie photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the remaining pieces will assemble King Shark

"Dourly dispirited Polka Dot Man wears his rainbow-pustuled dermis with all the shame of an acne-riddled teen going stag to the prom. But when he sprays his colorful dots, his sparkling spots can turn even the smoothest criminal into swiss cheese."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Polka Dot Man is based on his look in the movie The Suicide Squad

Polka Dot Man comes with goggles, polka dots and a base

Included collectable art card with Polka Dot Man movie photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the remaining pieces will assemble King Shark