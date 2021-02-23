Hermione Granger Casts a Spell for 20 Years of Magic With Iron Studios

The 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone has finally arrived, and Iron Studios is celebrating. The company continues to reveal new statues from the wizarding world to celebrate the 2001 film with the debut of Hermione Granger. This Muggle-born is brilliant and even more powerful than most pure-blood witches and wizards out there. She stands 6.2" tall and is displayed with books and in her cloak as she is sculpted from original movie references. With a smile, Hermione Granger is ready to bring some knowledge and magic to your growing Harry Potter collection. She will be priced at $99.99, set to release in September 2021, and can be found for pre-order here. Iron Studios is also releasing connectable companion pieces of Harry and Ron, so be on the lookout for those to complete your set.

"She believes that everything you need to know about magic is in the books, thus explaining the fact that she is a very logical girl and has brilliant reasoning, Hermione Granger is the main female character in the Harry Potter saga. An extremely intelligent girl, who upon arriving at the Hogwarts school of magic, becomes the best friend of Harry Potter and his friend, Ron Weasley. She is Muggle-born (daughter of human parents), but that doesn't make the slightest difference in her magical power, but it does cause her to suffer prejudice from supremacist wizards who refer to Muggle-borns as mudblood, a fact that Hermione faces with pride, striving to be the best student of her year, but her emotional intelligence still prevails over logic, expressing that for her there are more important things like friendship and courage."

"Featuring the charismatic little witch who is part of a diorama that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the debut of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", in her impeccable school uniform, holding her beloved books tightly to her body, on a base that imitates the rustic Hogwarts floor, and with an incredible resemblance to the young British actress Emma Watson, who immortalized her in theaters, Iron Studios presents the statue "Hermione Granger Art Scale 1/10 Statue – Harry Potter – Iron Studios". The piece can be displayed both individually, as well as with the others that make up the diorama."