Hasbro Announces Kid-Friendly Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Sets New adventure awaits Indiana Jones fans as Hasbro has revealed a nice new assortment of upcoming collectibles for Worlds of Adventure

Hasbro has the license of Indiana Jones again and is trying to put good use of it. Similar to the Star Wars Mission Fleet line, Hasbro is also giving Indiana Jones a new set of kid-friendly figures and playsets with the Worlds of Adventure. This series was created to have kids get reintroduced to the world of Indiana Jones and his archaeologist stories. A nice variety of sets are on the way, covering multiple films from the beloved franchise. Three new sets have arrived, which includes Indiana Jones Adventures Backpack, Indy with Horse, and Indy with motorcycle.

All of these sets are packed with accessories like the Adventure Backpack takes collectors back to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Spiders, Snakes, the Golden Idol, a sword, torch, whip, backpack, and even the rolling boulder are included. For the Worlds of Adventures Horse set, we return to The Last Crusade with Indy, a rideable horse while, snake, satchel, and the Holy Grail! Indy then takes his adventures on the road with his motorcycle with a sidecar vehicle set. All three Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventures set are expected for a Spring 2023 release. Pre-orders not live, but when they are, they will be found here with the rest of the Indiana Jones Collection from Hasbro.

Suit up with Indiana Jones Adventure Backpack Set

"(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/ Available: Spring 2023). Charge into whip-cracking action with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indy with Adventure Backpack figure! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indy entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments with thisgift set, featuring an attachable adventure backpack, boulder, and 6 accessories, including a spider, torch, machete, and more!"

Indy Gallops Into Action with Hasbro's Worlds of Adventure

"(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/ Available: Spring 2023). Gallop into heart-stopping action with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indy with Horse 2-pack! This 2.5-inch-scale Indy action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite Indy moments with this gift set, featuring snake, Holy Grail, satchel, and whip accessories, as well as a repositionable saddlebag!"

Worlds of Adventure Indy with Motorcycle and Sidecar

"(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/ Available: Spring 2023). Throttle into action and adventure with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indy with Motorcycle and Sidecar figure and vehicle set! This 2.5-inch-scale Indy action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments with this gift set, featuring 4 accessories, including 2 whips and a satchel, as well as a repositionable projectile launcher for explosive fun!"