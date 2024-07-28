Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack

Some brand new Hasbro reveals have arrived from San Diego Comic Con including a new Transformers multipack with the Dinoking

The Dinoking is a powerful combiner formed by six Dinoforce members, featured in Transformers: Victory series

Dinobot figures convert from robot to dinosaur mode and combine into Dinoking in 66 steps

Priced at $79.99, this multipack will release exclusively on Hasbro Pulse during Fall 2024 Pulse Con event

Step into the Legacy that is Transformers as Hasbro as unveiled their upcoming Hasbro Pulse Con exclusive. Dinoking has arrived and is ready for victory as Hasbro continues to expand its Legacy United line from the extended universe from TV, comics, and movies. The Dinoking is a formidable combiner from the Dinobot universe that was specifically showcased in the Japanese Transformers: Victory series. Formed by the six Dinoforce members: Goryu, Kakuryu, Doryu, Gairyu, Rairyu, and Yokuryu, the Dinoking is a powerful bot that serves under the Decepticons.

A new Dinoking multipack is now on the way, featuring all six mini Dinobots that get their own weapons, convert into mini dinos, and can all form into the mighty Dinoking in just 66 steps. When fully assembled, this Dinobot Decepticon will get newly formed weapons to take down any Autobot or Dinobot that gets in its way. The Dinoking Dinobot Transformers Legacy United Multipack is priced at $79.99, it will be release exclusively on Hasbro Pulse during the Fall 2024 Pulse Con event.

Transformers Legacy United Dinobot Dinoking Multipack

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $79.99| Available: Fall 2024) – Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Legacy United Dinobot Dinoking Multipack! This set includes 6 different Dinobot action figures that convert from robot to dinosaur mode and feature articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

"The steps to convert the figures between robot and dinosaur mode are as follows: Yokuryu (5 steps), Rairyu (7 steps), Goryu (7 steps), Doryu (10 steps), Gairyu (8 steps) and Kakuryu (9 steps). Combine all 6 figures to create the Dinoking action figure in 66 steps! The multipack includes scythe, sword, mace, axe, and blaster accessories. Combiner accessories include combiner head, 4 blasters, 2 rocket launchers, and tail connector."

