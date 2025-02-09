Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Announces New Transformers Legacy HasLab Liokaiser Combiner

Hasbro is back with some brand new releases for Transformers Age of the Primes including the arrival of a new HasLab with Liokaiser

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Transformers Liokaiser Combiner for the Legacy line via HasLab crowdfunding.

The six-member Chest-force team forms the 12" Liokaiser with 20 points of articulation.

Campaign seeks 10,000 backers from Feb 7 to Mar 24, 2025, for fall 2026 release.

Unlocks include Deathcobra, Electromagnetic Nunchaku, and a display base at higher backer tiers.

A new Transformers HasLab has been revealed as Hasbro continues to reach for stars with another Victory figure. Liokaiser is one of the most formidable Decepticon combiners, formed by the six-member Chest-force team as seen in Transformers: Victory. Following releases like Victory Saber and Deathsaurus, the Victory franchise coneys to thrive with HasLab. Each team member, Leozak, Gaihawk, Ellbat, Jaruga, Killbison, and Drillhorn is al including coming in at 5.5" tall. When combined, they form a towering 12" tall Liokaiser that will have 20 points of articulation. This Transformers HasLab crowdfunded project will run from February 7, 2025, until March 24, 2025. They are asking 10,000 backers to fund the project with a Fall 2026 release. Three unlockable tiers are also being offered,d with a Deathcobra figure at 13,000, Electromagnetic Nunchaku at 16,000, and a display base at 18,000. The campaign is already live on Hasbro Pulse, with over 4000 backers, and the Transformer: Victory Liokaiser is at $299.

Transformers Legacy HasLab Liokaiser Combiner

"From the abyssal darkness of the Death Zone, the elite combat team known as the Chest-force emerged. Consisting of six powerful Decepticon bots—Leozak, Gaihawk, Ellbat, Jaruga, Killbison, and Drillhorn—the Chest-force is determined to aid Deathsaurus in his bid to defeat Star Saber and the Autobots. The Chest-force comes together to form the gestalt Liokaiser, a vicious combiner bot with the power of invisibility."

"Devoted fans banded together to fund Victory Saber and Deathsaurus figures* through previous HasLab projects; now, the saga of Transformers: Victory, the Japanese anime G1 spinoff, continues: Powerful, merciless, and near-unstoppable, the Liokaiser Combiner is the next HasLab project."

Premium 12-inch Liokaiser combiner figure inspired by the Japanese anime, Transformers: Victory.

Separates into 6 Voyager-scale, 5.5-inch (14 cm) converting Chest-force figures, each with a removable Chest Animal that converts into a weapon accessory

Initial offering includes six 5.5-inch figures and 6 accessories.

