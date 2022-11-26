Mer-Man Joins Iron Studios Masters of the Universe Statue Series

There is more to the planet Eternia from the peaks of the mountains to the bottom of the seas. Good and evil thrive in the world of Masters of the Universe, and one of the deadly villains has arisen with Iron Studios. Iron Studios is fairly new to the Masters of the Universe game, but their impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues are no joke. He-Man better watch out as Mer-Man is on the hunt for a brand new 10.6" tall statue. Featuring a more realistic take on the Crystal Sea warlord, Mer-Man is posed with his trident as well as an angry expression. His classic green and yellow armor is faithfully recreated, and Masters of the Universe fans will not want to miss out on this beauty. The Masters of the Universe Mer-Man statue is priced at $169.99 and set for Q3 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to pre-order some of the other statues with Prince Adam, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms, and much more.

Mer-Man Makes a Splash with Iron Studios

"A warlord native from the Crystal Sea on planet Eternia, and one of the first minions of Skeletor, although he reports to the Evil Lord at Snake Mountain, Mer-Man most of the time lives and acts inside his domains at the bottom of the ocean, many times operating independently from the other evil warriors, self-proclaimed king of the seas and ruler of his own underwater kingdom, followed by his aquatic henchmen who served as his soldiers."

"In the past, in the attempt to command Bakkull, the mightiest of the sea demons, he tried to sacrifice Zoar, the Sorceress in her falcon form but was stopped by Man-At-Arms. Twenty years later, he tried it again, this time trying to sacrifice the Sorceress' daughter, Teela, but his plans were foiled again this time by He-Man and Zoar. Mer-Man has telepathic abilities that allow him to control other sea creatures, and he's nearly invincible underwater"