Ahoy Mateys! Hot Toys Unveils New Disney Pirate Cosbi Collection

Climb aboard and set sail with some iconic Disney characters as Hot Toys explores the seven seas with a new Cosbi Collection

Article Summary Join Mickey Mouse and his crew in Hot Toys' new Disney Pirate Cosbi Collection, featuring 3" tall figures.

Two versions of Captain Mickey Mouse lead the collection, with unique pirate outfits in blue/red and black/gold.

Donald, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, and two versions of Stitch join the seafaring adventure, each with pirate touches.

The Mystery Cosbi is a Special Color Variant of Stitch in antique bronze, resembling a legendary pirate artifact.

Ahoy! Get ready to set sail with Hot Toys as some of your favorite Disney characters are back for an epic pirate adventure. A brand new Mystery Cosbi Collection has been unveiled featuring nine brand new Disney mini that stand roughly 3" tall. Mickey Mouse is taking command of the ship, and he has picked a worthy crew to sail the ocean blue with. This collection will consist of two versions of Mickey Mouse, featuring one with a blue and red pirate outfit and the other with a black and gold. Helping around the ship is Donald Duck, who has found himself in a wet situation, with Goofy, who is ready for some treasure, and Pluto, who has the keys to the brig.

The fun does not end there as Chip and Dale are joining the crew and are ready for some swashbuckling fun and treasure. Lastly, Experiment 626 is here with Hot Toys, giving two versions of Stitch with Scrump with stand and a Special Color Variant as the Mystery Cosbi. New pirate adventures await this Mickey Mouse and the crew with this one being release in select markets. Most things Hot Toys releases can be found right on Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys Disney Pirate Cosbi Collection

"Hey! We know it is a little early, but here we are with your favorite Disney characters' prep for Halloween. Anything collaborating with Disney characters are always your instant-purchase, but our Disney Pirate Cosbi Collection is even better with adorable Pirate Costume."

"Welcome to the ship! Mickey took the lead and become the captain, and we offer you two different colorways to collect with! Meanwhile, the crew members are: hot tempered Donald Duck getting stuck in the bucket, Goofy planting their flag, Stitch making silly face with his Scrump, Pluto with a green bandana keeping the keys safe, Chip and Dale partnering to take away treasures from other cruise with a cannon. In addition, the Mystery Cosbi is an antique bronze color Stitch that is like a long lost artifact which all pirates are searching for."

