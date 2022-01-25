Hasbro Announces New Transformers Takara Tomy Trainbot Getsuei

The Trainbots are back as Hasbro reveals their newest Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece figure. Coming straight out of Japan, Getsuei is ready to join his fellow Autobot with a fully jointed and highly articulated figure. This bot will feature a Triple Changer bot that transforms into Getsuei, his train car mode, and a combiner to help form Leiden (Raiden) when all are united. For accessories, Hasbro has included two rail pieces, 2 seats, and a blaster that prepare him for battle. The Tarinbots are a personal favorite Transformers team of mine and I am excited to see all the bots united and ready to take on any Deception that gets in their way. The Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei is priced at $140.99, set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Getsuei figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. This figure is part of the new Transformers Masterpiece G Series. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the Trainbot, Getsuei, with premium deco and detail. Includes: Getsuei figure, night laser blaster accessory, 2 pantographs, 2 rail pieces, joint piece, character card, and original Japanese-language instructions."

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the Trainbot, Getsuei

Premium collectible

Fully jointed and highly articulated, which allows for intricate posabilty in action poses, especially when holding weapon accessories

This Triple Changer converts between robot, train car, and combiner modes

Detailed deco and accessories, including a blaster accessory, plus 2 seat and 2 rail pieces

Getsuei figure can combine with other Transformers Masterpiece G Trainbot figures to form Leiden (Raiden) (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Comes with joint piece for the Leiden (Raiden) combiner (other figure sold separately, subject to availability)

