Hasbro Brings Some Original Sin to Marvel Legends with Marvel's Orb

A new wave of Marvel Legends has arrived as Hasbro dives deeper into the world of Marvel Comics. An interesting Ghost Rider villain has arrived as Orb is ready to put some dirt in your eye. Orb was born with a giant eyeball for his head, and his deformities have led him down a bad path. This D-List villain was a big part of the Original Sin Marvel Comics story arc, and now he comes to life for Hasbro's popular 6" Legends line. This chaotic bad guy leaps right off the pages of Marvel Comics, featuring his iconic eyeball head, red and blue stuntman styled outfit, and unique blaster.

This unique figure is packed with character and will be a perfect figure to add to any Ghost Rider and Spider-Man collection. Orb will be part of a new Legends Build-a-Figure wave, with Serpent Society's Puff Adder being created for the wave. The deadly Orb is ready to bring some Original Sin to your collection for $24.99, with him getting a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here and at most online retailers, and be sure to snag up some of the other figures in the wave with Wonder Man, Molecule Man, Ultimates Captain America, and more.

Orb is Ready to Change the Marvel Universe

"Ridiculed for his appearance since his youth, the mercenary known as Orb holds the ironic distinction of being partially responsible for blinding Uatu the Watcher. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series!"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Classic Comic figure is detailed to look like the Marvel's Orb character from Ghost Rider and other Marvel Comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 1 accessory, a repulsor ray blaster; plus 2 Build-A-Figure pieces."