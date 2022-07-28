Hasbro Celebrating 50 Years of Ghost Rider with HasLab Teaser

San Diego Comic Con 2022 is finally over, and we can now dive deeper into some of these insane reveals. Hasbro's Marvel Legends panel was easily the best panel of the event, besides Marvel Studios, of course. The Marvel Legends team knows exactly what they are doing, and it really shows from all of their exclusives, figures, and successful HasLab campaigns. Speaking of HasLab campaigns, Hasbro ended their panel with a tease for the next HasLab, which is for Ghost Rider! Hasbro is celebrating 50 Years of Ghost Rider with some long-awaited love for one of the riders, and it looks like Robbie Reyes is up to bat!

A couple of little sneak peeks were showcased at the Marvel Legends SDCC booth, and all signs are pointing toward Robbie Reyes. Robbie is the newest rider to enter the fold, and he was only created in 2014 will All-New Ghost Rider #1. Unlike the other Spirits of Vengeance, he is possessed by the spirit of his blood thirty estranged serial killer uncle. He also stands out from other Riders as well as he drives a 1969 Dodge Charger that is permanently bonded to his Ghost Rider form, allowing for a sweet set of vehicle-enhanced powers. The Hell Charger seems to be up next for Hasbro's HasLab campaign, and I am very excited to see what it will all feature.

I am more curious about what Hasbro will be dishing out with this Ghost Rider release to include it under the HasLab title. I mean, most campaigns are over $200, but we have seen some in the $175 range, like the Transformers Victory Saber. I would expect we are getting a flame-enhanced Hell Changer with LED effects and a Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends figure. Or maybe we are all wrong, and it is an incredible Ghost Rider Garage Set with Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, and Robbie Reyes with vehicles and fiery accessories. Either way, I am excited to see what Hasbro has up its sleeve, and we will know this September, most likely during the upcoming PulseCon event. In the meantime, check out all of the recent HasLab campaigns right here.