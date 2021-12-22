Hasbro Debuts BBTS Exclusive Star Wars TVC Battlefront ARC Trooper

Not one but three new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure were revealed for this week's Bring Home the Bounty event. The Gaming Greats line was the main focus this week, with a big highlight on the hit EA video game Star Wars: Battlefront II. The legendary and deadly ARC Troopers are back, with one of those figures getting a Fan Channel exclusive release through Big Bad Toys Store. EA did give a lot of the Clone Trooper some skins in the games' customization menu, with a lot being shown for the first time.

Hasbro captures the Default Appearance of the Phase II ARC Trooper in all of his red deco format, making him a worthy figure for ay growinG Star Wars fans Republic Army. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection ARC Trooper (Battlefront II) BBTS Exclusive is priced at $15.99. He is set to deploy into battle in April 2022, and pre-orders are live right now and here. Keep an eye out for the Entertainment Earth Exclusive ARC Trooper as well as the common release Trooper to help finish off the set.

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch-scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the movie-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

Product Features

3.75-inch scale (9.52cm)

Made of plastic

Vintage-inspired packaging

Features premium design

Multiple points of articulation

Collect other The Vintage Collection figures to expand your Star Wars collection

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

ARC Trooper (Battlefront II) BBTS Exclusive

Helmet

2 DC-17 hand blasters

DC-15A blaster rifle

DC-15S blaster