Hasbro Debuts Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters today, and it looks like Hasbro is already getting anxious for the next MCU film. Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness, is the sequel film fans have been waiting for, and maybe we will see some Spidey fallout in it> To prepare for the film, the first wave of Marvel Legends figures have arrived with some interesting appearances. We do get a first look at America Chavez and Master Mordo in this set, only hyping up the upcoming Doctor Strange film. Two Marvel Comics figures will also be included and will be a necessary purchase to create that Build-A-Figure. Wave 1 will consist of:

Doctor Strange

Wong

Astral Form Doctor Strange

America Chavez

Master Mordo

Marvel Comics Sleepwalker

Marvel Comics D'Spayre

Build-A-Figure Rintrah

Pre-orders for the first wave of Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro are already live here. Priced at $22.99 each, this set is expected to release in April 2022, so be sure to get your orders. The Sleepwalker and Astral Doctor Strange are my favorite two figures from the set, and will be surely adding them to my collection this Spring. Be sure to catch the Doctor is his latest adventures in Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters today!

Doctor Strang Multiverse of Madness Wave 1 Coming April 2022

"Doctor Stephen Strange is Earth's mightiest sorcerer, battle-hardened and reckoning with his lonely place in the Multiverse after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

The Multiverse of Madness Has Arrived with Marvel Legends

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: Doctor Strange returns! Fans, collectors, and kids can enjoy these 6-inch-scale Doctor Strange figures, inspired by the characters from Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

INSPIRED BY THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE: This 6-inch scale Doctor Strange figures features premium movie-inspired design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in your Marvel collection

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND ACCESSORIES: Each 6-inch Legends Series Doctor Strange figure features multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, with some including alternate hands, weapons, and spell-casting effects!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Marvel Legends action figures inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including America Chavez, Marvel's Wong, and Master Mordo. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)