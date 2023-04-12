Hasbro Debuts Indiana Jones Adventure Series Marcus Brody & Belloq Uncover the mysteries and the legacy of the one and only Indiana Jones with Hasbro as new Adventures Series figures are on the way

The Indiana Jones Adventure Series has just arrived, and it has been an absolute blast so far. Indy has not had a true and proper modern action figure line, and Hasbro is surely putting that to the test. While we are starting to see nothing, but Indiana Jones figures arriving, a couple of interesting gems were revealed for the line at Star Wars Celebration. Coming right out of the film that started it all, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Marcus Brody, and René Belloq are together for a series-first 2-Pack.

It is Indiana Jones figures like this that make the Adventure Series so special. Indy's Adventure has an amazing cast of characters, so it is nice to see them in the spotlight after all these years. This special release will be a Fan Channel exclusive, meaning local comic shops, Amazon, and online retailers like BBTS and EE will only get them. Fans will be able to recreate even more Raiders of the Lost scenes with these two. Marcus and Belloq are priced at $55.99, are set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders arrive April 13, 2023, like here.

Marcus Brody and Belloq Join Hasbro's Adventure Series

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES MARCUS BRODY & RENÉ BELLOQ (ARK SHOWDOWN) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $55.99/Available: Fall 2023). The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This ADVENTURE SERIES MARCUS BRODY & RENÉ BELLOQ (ARK SHOWDOWN) 2-pack is detailed to look like the characters from the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes two figures, detachable machine gun, apple, and book accessories. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on FAN CHANNELS and Amazon."