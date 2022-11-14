Hasbro Debuts League of Legends Jinx Fishbones NERF Blaster

The Netflix series Arcane really put some spotlight back on the popular PC game League of Legends. Even though the game is nothing like the show, it was a new way to explore the game's lore and characters in an incredible way. From all of the stars, Jinx really stole the show, from her relationship with her sister to her downfall into crime. We saw it at the end of the series, but Jinx has iconic weapons with her unique Fishbones rocket launcher. This iconic League of Legends weapon is coming to NERF LMTD as Hasbro's newest blaster collaboration!

That is right, League of Legions fans can now wield the power of Jinx with this 18-dart blaster that shoots 6 clusters of 3 darts. Not only that, but the design team packed this bad girl with plenty of detail and opening and closing jaw design. NERF fans will steal the show with this beauty, and its pump action design will make a star. The NERF LMTD League of Legends Jinx Fishbones Blaster is priced at $169.99, and pre-orders are live right here and are only open until January 3, 2023!

It's NERF or Nothing with Jinx Fishbones Blaster

"Nerf LMTD is a premium, fan-focused line from the Nerf brand that brings you some of the most iconic items from entertainment and video games. Jinx is one of the most popular characters in League of Legends. This loose cannon lives to wreak havoc with blasters that unleash the loudest blasts and brightest explosions, especially with her beloved rocket launcher dubbed "Fishbones." Jinx gleefully brings her own chaotic brand of pandemonium wherever she goes, and you can do the same with the Nerf LMTD Jinx Fishbones blaster, which is inspired by her blaster in LoL."

"The 18-dart capacity drum has 6 clusters of 3 darts, so you can blast enemies with a 3-dart burst each time you pull the trigger. Includes 18 Nerf Elite foam darts and a Jinx-style display stand. Everything comes in premium, display-worthy packaging. The mouth manually opens to access the drum. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Includes: blaster, 18 darts, stand, and instructions."