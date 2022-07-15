Hasbro Debuts Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Pack

At long last! Hasbro has taken their sweet time to unveil it, but they have finally done it as the Three Peters have arrived. Web-slinging out of the cinematic masterpiece of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the live-action spiders unite on one screen. This was a massive surprise for Spider-Man, and MCU fans and collectors have patiently waited for the collectibles of the spiders to arrive. We knew they were coming, and Hasbro has given fans their first look at the Hasbro Pulse exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Pack. All three Spider-Men arrive with some brand new Marvel Legends sculpting featuring each iconic suit for each of their films.

A total of 15 accessories will be included, but it is unknown what those items will be at the moment. However, from what we do know, each Spider-Man features extra detail compared to other Legends and comes with an assortment of hands. I can imagine we will also be getting solo releases of these figures, and maybe we will get some unmasked versions like the Walmart Exclusive Tom Holland Spidey. This set is long overdue, and the Marvel Legends team has knocked it out of the park, and I can't wait to get them in hand. The Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Pack is priced at $89.99 and set for an August 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, so get them exclusively at Hasbro Pulse while you can!

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99). To save his city, web-slinger Peter Parker – in his integrated nanotech suit – enlists the help of a couple of new friends: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PACK figures. This action figure 3-pack is inspired by the epic final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring all three cinematic Spider-Man super heroes in their unique attire!"

"Each of these quality 6-inch scale figures feature premium articulation and movie-authentic sculpting detail and premium deco, including painted web lines on all three suits – making them stand-out additions to any Marvel fan's collection! Includes 3 figures and 15 accessories. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."