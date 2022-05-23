Hasbro Debuts Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Blue Ranger Helmet

Forget Forever Red; it is all about Blue this time as Hasbro debuts another Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Lighting Collection replica. Continuing their impressive line up of replica helmets, Billy's Blue Ranger helmet is the next to arrive. Similar to previous releases, the helmet will feature adjustable straps so it will fit most collectors. Hasbro has also included great detail in this piece with a fun comics-inspired detailed design that Power Rangers fans will love. A display stand will be included to allow for display as well as cosplay capabilities. These Power Rangers Lightning Collections have been incredible and now we are just waiting on Yellow and Black Rangers to finish off the set. Billy's Blue Ranger Helmet is priced at only $89.99 and is set to release in August 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found right here, be sure to pre-order some of the upcoming Lighting Collection figures while you're at it. Go Go, Power Rangers!

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! The original 1993 TV series, MIGHTY MORPHIN RANGERS, started it all. The Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston, was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa. Compassionate and intelligent, Billy was the brains of the MIGHTY MORPHIN team."

"Inspired by Billy's accessory in the show, the LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN BLUE RANGER HELMET boasts a comics-inspired detailed design, paint and finish. The premium helmet features adjustable straps so it will fit most, making it great to wear for POWER RANGERS cosplay, role play or costume. It includes a display stand as well so fans can show the world their amazing collectible roleplay item for a morphinominal collection display. Be part of the legend with the LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN BLUE RANGER HELMET."