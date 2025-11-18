Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Hasbro Debuts New Marvel Legends X-Men Sentinels (Variants) 2-Pack

Inspired by the X-Men arcade video games of the past, Hasbro is back with a new Sentinel 2-Pack, featuring some wild color variants

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Sentinel 2-pack inspired by classic X-Men arcade video games.

Features two Sentinel variants with unique blue/red and green/purple color schemes for collectors.

Comes with 9 accessories, including blast effects, swappable hands, and a throwable boulder.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $57.99, with an estimated April 2026 release date.

The X-Mansion is in danger as a new wave of Sentinels is attacking, and Hasbro Pulse has a front row seat. A new Gamerverse-inspired Marvel Legends Sentinel 2-pack is on the way, showcasing these deadly mutant-hunting robots in new colors. While purple-and-pink is the most iconic scheme, the Sentinel's blue and green versions have appeared in comics and games. This new Marvel Legends version is easily inspired by the iconic X-Men arcade and beat-'em-up games, which frequently featured palette-swap Sentinels with green, blue, and yellow designs.

These designs typically feature different enemies that are more challenging, with increased health or greater damage output. Collectors can now increase their Sentinel army with this fun 2-pack that features their new color schemes, swappable hands, blaster effects, and a boulder for extra damage. If collectors missed the previous Sentinel drop, then be sure to snag this set, as these enemies are already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $57.99 with an April 2026 release date.

"Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories, including blast FX and a boulder that figures can be posed holding as though they are about to throw it. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 7.2 inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Marvel X-Men -inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

MARVEL'S SENTINELS: Includes 2 collectible action figures inspired by color variants of the X-Men villains from various Marvel comics and entertainment

ALTERNATE COLORWAY DECO: Features one figure with a red and blue design, and one with a green and purple design. Premium designs and deco are inspired by Marvel entertainment

EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIBLE PACKAGING: Figures come in a closed box package with retro-inspired design and character artwork. Great for gifting or displaying!

