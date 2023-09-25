Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: Cyberverse Figures with Windblade

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

Hasbro is really stepping into the Transformers multiverse as they continue to expand their Transformers Legacy United line. Another animated series is coming to life with Transformers: Cyberverse, which debuted in 2018 and focused on adventures on the planet Cybertron. One of the Autobots from the series is flying on back to Hasbro as the jet fighter and swordswoman Windblade is back! There is More Than Meets the Eye with this slick Autobot that will transform into her jet fighter mode in just 16 steps. She will also come with a Stormfall Sword and fan blade accessory; both can be equipped for either of her modes. It is nice to see shows like Transformers: Cyberverse getting new figures in the Legacy United line, and they are surely welcome additions. Windblade is set to arrive in January 2024 for $24.99, and pre-orders are live and located right here and here.

Transformers Legacy United Cyberverse Universe Windblade

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Legacy United Deluxe Class Cyberverse Universe Windblade action figure! This 5.5-inch Cyberverse Universe Windblade action figure converts between robot and jet modes in 16 steps. Gear up for battle with the included Stormfall Sword and fan blade accessories."

"The Cyberverse Universe Windblade figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers: Cyberverse animated series and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

CYBERVERSE UNIVERSE WINDBLADE ACTION FIGURE: This 5.5-inch (14 cm) Cyberverse Universe Windblade toy features deco and detail inspiration from the Transformers: Cyberverse animated series

animated series 2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to jet toy in 16 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Cyberverse Universe Windblade figure comes with Stormfall Sword and fan blade accessories. Accessories attach in both modes

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

