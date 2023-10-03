Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock

Hasbro is back with a new Transformers EarthSpark release as a new Deluxe Grimlock figure is here and roaring into action

Get ready to ignite your inner Dinobot as Hasbro has unveiled their latest addition to the new Transformers: EarthSpark series! The Leader of the Dinobots is back and is ready to stomp into your collection with this brand-new deluxe Grimlock figure. He will have an EarthSpark animated TV series design that will come in at 5" tall, and will go from bot to dino in just 21 steps. Hasbro has equipped Grimlock with a cannon blaster accessory that works in both modes. Hasbro's new EarthSpark line does feature a Build A Figure feature, as Transformers fans can combine all the pieces with these Deluxe Class figures to build Dr. Meridian "Mandroid. Grimlock will be a fine addition to any Dinobot collection and pre-orders are already live right here for $19.99 with a November 2023 release. Be sure to check out some of the other figures in the wave with Optimus Prime, Shockwave, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Terran Twitch.

Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock Figure

"Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers robots – the first Transformers bots to be born on Earth. Together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family. Deluxe Class figures bring Transformers robots to life from the television screen right to your home! Classic gold and gray Grimlock toy as seen in Transformers: EarthSpark animated TV series stands at an impressive 5 inches tall! Convert Transformers Grimlock from robot to dino mode in 21 steps."

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Kids ages 6 and up can convert the 5 inch Grimlock toy from robot to dino mode in 21 steps, with easy conversion. Comes with cannon blaster accessory

5-INCH GRIMLOCK FIGURE: Grimlock figure is an impressive 5 inches tall!

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PIECE: Each Deluxe Class figure comes with 1 build-a-figure piece. Combine all the pieces to build a figure of Dr. Meridian "Mandroid", the villainous half-human half-robot from the animated series! (4.5-inch figure does not convert)

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK CHARACTERS: This Grimlock toy is inspired by the legendary Dinobot from Transformers: EarthSpark, a co-produced animated series from Nickelodeon and Entertainment One

INSPIRED BY NICKELODEON AND ENTERTAINMENT ONE SHOW: The EarthSpark animated series centers on two human kids as they forge a connection with Transformers robots like never before and work alongside fan favorites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee!

