Hasbro Debuts New Transformers Masterpiece with Autobot Ratchet

Return to the live action Transformers films with a brand new Transformers Masterpiece figure as the Autobot Ratchet has arrived 

Get ready to return to live action as Hasbro is back with a new Masterpiece Movie figure with MPM-11D Autobot Ratchet. This figure gives collectors a new Takara Tomy figure with the design and deco the line is known for but with a Studio Series twist. This version of the medical expert Ratchet is inspired by the final film in the Shia trilogy Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Ratchet will convert into his on-screen accurate and official Hummer H2 rescue vehicle in just 61 steps. Hasbro has included live action detail, highly articulated hands, and a moveable mouth with this figure. On top of that, he will be able to hold his own with some nice weapons such as a missile, buzzsaw, and laser cannon. The Transformers Masterpiece MPM-11D Autobot Ratchet is priced at $169.99, is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Transformers Masterpiece MPM-11D Autobot Ratchet

"Modeled after the Transformers live action movies, this adult collectible Masterpiece Movie MPM-11D Autobot Ratchet authentic figure features film-inspired details and accessories, ideal for ffdisplaying on collectors' shelves. This figure features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco inspired by Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Toy converts from the screen-accurate official Hummer H2 rescue vehicle to robot mode in 61 steps. Figure includes highly articulated hands, moveable mouth, and missile, buzzsaw, and laser cannon accessories."

Includes figure, 3 accessories, and instructions.

  • AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Movie Autobot Ratchet premium adult collectible features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco from Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  • SCREEN-ACCURATE CONVERSION: Convert Autobot Ratchet figure into a movie-inspired official Hummer H2 rescue vehicle as seen in the third Transformers live action movie in 61 steps
  • DETAILED FEATURES AND ACCESSORIES: Figure features highly articulated hands and a moveable mouth. Includes buzzsaw, arm missile, and laser cannon accessories
  • PREMIUM DESIGN: Featuring die cast parts, high deco op count, and over 35 points of articulation, this Autobot Ratchet figure was inspired by the CAD files from Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  • ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Movie Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

