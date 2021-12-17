Hasbro Debuts Star Wars The Vintage Collection Shoretrooper 4-Pack

Hasbro is back with yet another Star Wars army building 4-Pack set with the return back to Scariff from Rogue One. That is right; the Shoretrooper returns with this Hasbro Pulse Exclusive The Vintage Collection set. Four The Vintage Collection figures will be included with two standards, a Lieutenant and a Commander figure. Star Wars collectors have been asking for Army Building sets and while they did deliver it is still roughly $50 to buy four loose figures in a box set. Sadly, the Stormtrooper Set has yet to replenish on Hasbro Pulse, unlike the Marvel Legends HYDRA Trooper. I do understand supply and demand but do not offer an Army Building set and only allow 1 purchase per person and not restock.

The Star Wars Hasbro team has really been slacking lately with just simple figure repaints and repacks. The Rancor HasLab was a big wake-up call for the team to see what collectors want instead of assuming what they think we want. The fact we do not have The Bad Batch The Vintage Collection figure is a mess, and we still barely have any new Star Wars: The Mandalorian figures. The Book of Boba Fett is just around the corner, but I expect the same as the past Star Wars show with no one knowing what will happen, so toys won't drop till Fall 2022, if anything. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shoretrooper 4-Pack set to go up for pre-order at 4 PM EST on HasbroPulse here.

"During the height of the Empire, coastal defense stormtroopers—or shoretroopers—would patrol the beaches and bunkers of the Imperial military headquarters on Scarif. Now YOU can collect your own battalion with the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Shoretrooper Pack! Available for pre-order beginning today at 4:00pm exclusively on Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney! Links will activate at 4:00pm ET."