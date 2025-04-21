Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars Replica Helmet with the Death Trooper

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Death Trooper helmet from Rogue One, perfect for collectors and Star Wars fans.

Enjoy detailed light modes and adjustable fit in this $99.99 replica, reminiscent of elite Stormtroopers.

Pre-order your Death Trooper helmet on April 22, 2025, at Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel retailers.

Complete your Star Wars Black Series roleplay collection with this exclusive Fall 2025 release.

Death Troopers are an elite class of Stormtroopers that were introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Dressed in sleek, black armor with enhanced helmets and advanced weapons, they serve as bodyguards and enforcers for high-ranking Imperial officers, including Director Orson Krennic. Unlike standard Stormtroopers, Death Troopers are taller and more physically capable, as they have undergone rigorous training by the Empire, making them deadly to come across. From their encrypted speech, green lights, and gorgeous black armor, the Death Troopers have easily become a fan favorite Stormtrooper.

Hasbro now wants fans to join the ranks as they debut their next electronic helmet replica. The Death Trooper helmet has been faithfully crafted with light display mode, advanced señor light, and an adjustable fit. This replica will be perfect to be displayed among the rest of Hasbro's Star Wars replicas, and pre-orders arrive on April 22, 2025. The Death Trooper replica helmet is priced at $99.99 and will be offered at Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2025 release.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Death Trooper Electronic Helmet

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $99.99 | Pre-order on April 22 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Fan Channel retailers; available Fall 2025). Re-imagine iconic scenes from in the STAR WARS saga — and create your own — with STAR WARS helmet and Lightsaber™ adult roleplay items! This helmet is detailed to look like an Imperial death trooper's helmet from the ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY film."

"Includes spectra sensor lights and chin lights with auto time-out. Helmet includes padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes. Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included). Look for other premium BLACK SERIES roleplay items such as Force FX Elite Lightsabers™ (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

