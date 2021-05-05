New Star Wars Gaming Greats Jedi Fallen Order Figures Coming Soon

Hasbro continues to expand their Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats line with two new reveals. Both figures are from the popular game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as our hero Cal Kestis gets some new enemies to fight. The Imperial Flametrooper and Dathomir Nightbrother Warrior are back for revenge. Both figures are character debuts and are perfect collectibles for any Jedi Fallen Order fans out there. They have two amazing sculpts with accessories that compliment them and will be a challenge for Cal to overcome on his quest. We have already seen quite a few figures already released for the Star Wars game, with the newest being the deluxe Cal Kestis in his poncho. Both of these enemies are perfect army-building Black Series figures and will be found exclusively at GameStop. Pre-orders are set to live today Revenge of the 5th (May 5) at 1 PM EST here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH FLAMETROOPER Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Fall 2021). Detailed to look like the character from the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH FLAMETROOPER Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH NIGHTBROTHER WARRIOR Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Fall 2021) Detailed to look like the character from the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH NIGHTBROTHER WARRIOR Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."