Hasbro Announces New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures

Hasbro Pulse has unveiled some new Power Ranger Lightning Collection Figures are headed our way. One of the designers behind the magic has shown them off during a reveal video. You will be able to find the video located here if you want to check it out yourself. The first reveal was a new 2-pack of the iconic Putty Patrollers. Rita's minions are back and ready for action with this Hasbro Pulse exclusive set. They will come with interchangeable weapon hands and blasting effects. Even the packaging for this piece is very well done and will be a great addition to any Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fan. The set will be priced at $29.99 and is to release in August 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them here. The next figure to be revealed is from Power Rangers in Space as a new Psycho Ranger is revealed. This time the Psycho Green Ranger, Trek, is back in action from Dark Specters evil deeds. He will include some alternate hands, psycho dagger, and blast effects. This figure is nicely detailed and the green and black detailing really stands out. This will also be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive figure and will be priced at $19.99. He is set to release on July 15, 2020, and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Check out all of the official descriptions and photos below.

"Formerly known as Trek, the Psycho Green Ranger was born when Dark Specter unleashed his evil power on Trek's morpher. This Ranger figure has premium painted details and design, including alternate hands, his psycho dagger, and blast effect accessories. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Psycho Green Ranger Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Figure is now available for pre-order on HasbroPulse"

"Minions of Rita Repulsa, the Putty Patrollers are molded by Finster and given life by Rita's wand. This 2-pack of Putty Patroller figures includes swappable hands and blast effect accessories, perfect for setting up your favorite Power Ranger battle displays. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Putty Patrollers 2-Pack Hasbro Pulse exclusive is now available for pre-order on HasbroPulse"