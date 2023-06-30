Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Clone Wars

Hasbro Loses Their Mind Again with $60 Star Wars Clone Multi-Pack

Hasbro has done the impossible and is now charging more for a multi-pack of Star Wars figures than the singles

At long last, Hasbro has finally dropped their latest Star Wars The Vintage Collection army-building multipack. This set was revealed a while ago but was scheduled as a Summer 2023 release and is exclusive to shopDisney and Hasbro Pulse. However, this is a bittersweet release as the Phase II Clone Troopers from the 212th Battalion are getting a pretty ridiculous price. Unlike the other $44.99 multipacks seen for the Rebels and Stormtrooper, these Clones are clocking in at $59.99! As a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, that means these figures can only be found online, and when all is said and done, Star Wars fans are dishing out nearly $72 for this Clone Trooper set. That marks each figure at roughly $18 each, and card backs are included making this set more than a single Clone Trooper figure like the 501st Phase II Clones seen here.

As a Star Wars fan, this is just disappointing, as it ruins what the line used to be which was a simple $12 figure. When Hasbro dropped their Marvel Legends army-builders for Hydra, AIM, and Skrulls, they came in at $15 each. That was a kind of a reasonable price as it didn't include a normal Legends box and was meant for army building. However, a release like this ruins the entire point of army building; if Star Wars fans can bring single card-backed Clone home for less, then why even buy this? Clone Trooper Waxer is one the biggest highlights of the set, and it is terrible that Hasbro is hiding him behind a $60 price point and for a 3.75" figure. The appeal of the Vintage Collection was the price and size; if I am already playing $19.99-$24.99 per figure, just go to The Black Series and get more plastic for your buck.

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection army-builder sets are fun and perfect for dedicated fans. I would love to see more Clone Trooper Battalions arrive in the future with some specialized Clones like Waxer in them. Hopefully, Hasbro can get their act together with future releases and realize that they would sell a lot more sets like this if they priced them reasonably. It is no secret that retailer-exclusive TVC figures are already pushing $24.99, which is already insane. It will be curious to know why four Clones are priced higher than four Echo Base Rebels, which have a lot more detail and craftmanship than suits of armor. Some fans might bring these heroes homes ASAP, but for a price like that, maybe we all should wait. For the Republic!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!