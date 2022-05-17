Hasbro Open Up Fan-Vote for Next Fortnite Victory Royale Figure

It has felt like Hasbro's Fortnite Victory Royale Series has come to a standstill, with not a lot of movement in the line. The first set of figures were pretty fantastic just from the detail, articulation, and design alone. Whether you're a Fortnite fan or not, these figures are the perfect army builders for any toy photographer out there. Some new figures have slowly popped up here and there, with a new wave seemingly on the way. Interestingly enough, Hasbro has announced that they are hosting a fan vote for the next Fortnite Victory Royale figure to head our way. The vote can be found right here through the Hasbro Pulse Instagram page.

Three popular Fortnite characters are featured in the fan vote with the Ghoul Trooper, Leviathan, and Black Knight. These are an interesting choice as we have seen all three of these figures from Jazwares already. The Ghoul Trooper is my favorite of these sets, as Hasbro has done pretty great with their female Fortnite figures so far. I think Black Knight will win this just of the simple fact with would give collectors a 6" Knight figure which has so many possibilities. Be sure to cast your vote with Hasbro Pulse before time runs out and this Friday the winner will be announced.

"Ready up, Fortnite fans! Before you hop off the Battle Bus, we need YOUR help choosing a figure to drop into the Victory Royale Series! Head to our stores now (IG Story) and choose your favorite character: Ghoul Trooper, Leviathan, or Black Knight! Now through Thursday, your vote will go toward determining which of these epic characters makes it into the line! The winner will be announced this Friday, May 20th, so go vote now!"

