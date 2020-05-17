Transformers Beast Wars II God Nepture Rises with Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Pulse is giving Transformers fans another blast from the past with their next Generation figure. From the 1998 Japanese Transformers Animated Cartoon, Beast Wars II, God Neptune has arrived. This figure will be sent directly from Japan in his original packaging and will also include Japanese language instructions. The figure will also feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. This collectible will come will all 5 Seacon figures, Halfshell, Sea Phantom, Coelagon, Terrormander, and Scylla. The Transformers Generations figure will also come with a shield, 5 swords, and 8 blaster accessories. Once all 5 Seacons are united they will form the God Neptune not which will also have extra fist and feet attachments. This is one figure fans will not want to miss out on and add to their growing collection.

This is one figure that fans will have a lot of fun with. The combination of the 5 Seacons to make God Neptune is something we don't really see anymore. Fans can even combine all the sword accessories to make a massive Trident which is awesome. The God Neptune Transformers Generations figure will be a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive. The figure is priced at $184.99 and set to ship out around October 24, 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Generations Selects God Neptune figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions. Includes 5 figures, shield, 5 sword, and 8 blaster accessories. It also includes fist and feet attachments for combiner mode."

Figures include Seacons Halfshell (torso), Sea Phantom (right arm), Coelagon (left arm), Terrormander (right leg), and Scylla (left leg)

Each figure converts from robot to beast mode and together combine into God Neptune figure

God Neptune is the combined form of the Predacon-aligned Seacons from the Transformers Beast Wars II cartoon that aired in Japan in 1998

Combine sword accessories to form trident weapon accessory that God Neptune figure can hold

Includes weapon accessories that were not included in the original 1998 toy release