Hasbro Pulse Getting Exclusive Marvel Legends Sue and Johnny Storm

Galactus is set to arrive on Earth, and Hasbro wants to prepare for this colossal moment with some new figures. Hasbro is jumping into the past this time around as they have announced new Retro Fantastic Four figures are on the way. We have already revealed the main wave of Marvel Legends figures right here featuring The Thing, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, High Evolutionary, and Psycho-Man. The fun does not end there as two variant figures will be getting releases as Hasbro Pulse exclusives. Similar to the previously released Retro Dr. Doom Marvel Legends figure, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman are ready for action.

Compared to the standard release, both characters will be getting new variant releases adding to your Marvel Legends displays. The Invisible Woman will be getting a full "invisible" release, which is a first for Hasbro, showing off her superpower. Johnny Storm is powering down with this special release allowing collectors to have both Flame On and Flame Off versions of Johnny Storm. Each figure comes in a card-backed package and will be perfect figures to help stop Galactus when or if he makes his landing on Earth next year. Both Marvel legends retro Fantastic Four Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Sue and Johnny Storm figures are set to go up for pre-order here tomorrow, August 10, 2021, at 1 PM EST. Al of the FF Retro Card Backed figures will also be dropping at that time, so be sure to go for these ones first.

"Check it out, Marvel Legends fans! The FANTASTIC FOUR siblings are here. It's the Marvel Legends Series Fantastic Four Invisible Woman and Human Torch figures, featuring classic-inspired design, detail, and articulation. Available for pre-order beginning tomorrow at 1:00pm ET exclusively on #HasbroPulse!"