Hasbro Reveals Retro Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Wave

Hasbro had their latest Marvel Legends live stream event, giving collectors a look at what lies ahead. The event kicked off with a brand new wave of 6" Retro Legends figures with new Fantastic Four figures. These figures pay homage to classic Toy Biz Fantastic Four figures giving us the Marvel Legends figure we all love with Retro card-backed packaging. Six figures are in the wave, with Marvel's first superhero family leading the charge with The Thing, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and Human Torch.

Each figure is loaded with incredible detail as well as accessories to help capture them ready for action as the arrival of Galactus nears. Reed Richards will come with swappable arms and a moveable lab coat, while The Thing features intense detail and a secondary head sculpt. Johnny Storm will be fully Lon fire this time with a translucent mold, while Sue Storm features her classic white and blue design with a new force shield and head sculpt. All of the Fantastic Four members are loaded out with detail and color that will make them must have figures for any Marvel fans.

Hasbro did not just release the 4 members of the Fantastic Four as we also have some enemies coming our way. Psycho-Man and the High Evolutionary are back and ready to conquer the world and will go quite well with the already releases Dr. Doom retro card-backed figure. Each of these Marvel Legends figures is set to go up for pre-order right here tomorrow (August 10, 2021) at 1 PM EST. This whole wave is a great way to pump up the release of the upcoming Galactus HasLab campaign, so do not miss out.

"JUST REVEALED! It's the Marvel Legends Series Fantastic Four collection! These figures feature classic-inspired design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in your Marvel collection. Available for pre-order beginning tomorrow at 1:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! Each sold separately."