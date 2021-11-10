Hasbro Reveals 2022 Transformers: Bumblebee Studio Series Figures

Hasbro has just revealed their Transformers: Studio Series Wave 1 characters for 2022 with Transformers: Bumblebee. Six bots in total have been revealed featuring both Autobots and Decepticons, as well as a closer look at the new 2022 packaging. This wave will feature so first time debuts with Deluxe Class Autobot for Wheeljack, Ratchet, and Brawn. Transformers: Bumblebee fans will also be getting a Voyager Class Soundwave featuring that live-action retro appearance of the Decepticon. The fun does not end there as Hasbro has also revealed a Core Class line-up of Transformers Studios Series figures with Ravage and Shockwave.

All of these bots feature their movie appearances from Transformers: Bumblebee and will all feature transforming modes. Some small notes to point out is that Ravage will have the ability to go inside Soundwave, which is always a plus. Another note is the look at the new Transformers packaging featuring Hasbro's new windowless design to help for a greener Earth. All of these figures look great, but that packaging really tones down the Studio Series; it is a small cost to help save the world. Pre-orders for these Studio Series Transformers figures are not set to go up until December 2021, but they will be found here when finally live.

"You like reveals? How about the remaining Studio Series Wave 1 characters for 2022? All inspired by Transformers: Bumblebee! We know you want to build the epic Cybertron Battle opening scene, and now you can! For the first time in Studio Series, check out Deluxe Class Autobot Ratchet, Brawn, and Wheeljack, PLUS Voyager Class Soundwave."

"And that's not all! We're introducing Core Class to the Studio Series line for the first time ever! And what better way to kick off this new Studio Series scale than with Ravage, who converts into a Cybertronian cassette that fits in the Voyager Class Soundwave figure's chest *shocked emoji* And check out Core Class Shockwave with his Cybertronian tank mode and a first look at the new open window packaging for the Core Class scale. Be sure to check back in December for exciting pre-order information!"

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Bumblebee, hasbro, transformers